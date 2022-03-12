Report: Manchester City Eye up Move for Chelsea Star Reece James

Manchester City are showing interest in singing Chelsea star and academy product Reece James, according to reports.

The Blues man spent the majority of his youth career at the west London side, before he turned professional with them in 2017.

He then became a key part of the Chelsea first team from the 19/20 season under former boss Frank Lampard, and this has remained the same ever since.

According to The Daily Mail, City are keen on bringing him to the Etihad Stadium to be the club's long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who will turn 32 at the end of the season.

It is believed that Real Madrid are also interested in the right wing-back, who has become one of the best in his position in recent seasons.

The speculation comes amid the recent sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, with the future of the club in uncertainty.

While the UK Government have given the green light for a sale of the club to continue, the report says that 'there are no guarantees that players will commit to the club under the next regime.'

James has featured 110 times for the Blues since 2019, scoring nine and assisting 15 from defence.

The current campaign has seen him have one of his most successful seasons to date, with the 22-year-old thriving in his position as he has netted six and assisted seven in 26 appearances.

However he has been unlucky with injuries as of late as he recently returned to action after a long spell out on the sidelines, only to face another setback in the past week.

