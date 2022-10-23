Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

In one of the biggest surprise transfer stories in recent times, Manchester City are interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz. Havertz career at Chelsea is at a standstill, and Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer him redemeption.

Havertz has never hit the ground running at Chelsea despite scoring that famous goal in the Champions League final, and his career at the club really looks to be coming to an end.

Pep Guardiola may see something he can work with in the player, and are reportedly ready to make a move.

Manchester City are interested in Kai Havertz.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester City are ready to offer Kai Havertz redemption away from Chelsea, and are interested in signing him. Simon Phillips broke the news around the possible transfer.

Chelsea are of course unlikely to want to allow Havertz to join Manchester City, as they would be reluctant to strengthen a direct rival in the league. 

Havertz has struggled at Chelsea, and never hit the heights fans felt he would when he signed for the club. The German has struggled for game time this season, and a move away is likely in the next couple of months.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to sell Kai Havertz to a direct rival

Pep Guardiola may see something in the player, but again, Chelsea are not likely to be ready to allow the player to join a direct rival.

It's one to keep an eye on, but Chelsea will likely sell elsewhere.

