Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the best performing wingers in world football at the moment, and it's not surprise he is getting attention from all the top clubs around that world.

Manchester City are the world's best at the minute beside Real Madrid, and Pep Guardiola and his team have took a keen liking to the Georgian sensation who is making waves over in Seria A.

Chelsea have an interest in the man they call "Kvaradona", but if Manchester City are to get involved in his transfer, it will be a fierce competition for his signature.

Manchester City share Chelsea's interest in Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are following Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, amid interest from Chelsea. Chelsea are looking for a talented wide player to go alongside Raheem Sterling on the wings at the club, and the Georgian Napoli winger could be just that man.

Manchester City feel they need to sign another winger. Jack Grealish doesn't contribute enough goals at the minute, and Riyad Mahrez is not having his best season in a sky blue shirt.

Napoli won again tonight against Roma in a title clash, with Victor Osimhen scoring the only goal of the game, and Kvaratskhelia impressed again.

His stock is rising every game he plays, and he's went from an unknown player to a £100million player in a matter of months.

It will be a battle for his signature when the time comes, but right now Kvaratskhelia is enjoying making his name in Italy.

