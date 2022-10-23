Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the best performing wingers in world football at the moment, and it's not surprise he is getting attention from all the top clubs around that world.
Manchester City are the world's best at the minute beside Real Madrid, and Pep Guardiola and his team have took a keen liking to the Georgian sensation who is making waves over in Seria A.
Chelsea have an interest in the man they call "Kvaradona", but if Manchester City are to get involved in his transfer, it will be a fierce competition for his signature.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are following Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, amid interest from Chelsea. Chelsea are looking for a talented wide player to go alongside Raheem Sterling on the wings at the club, and the Georgian Napoli winger could be just that man.
Read More
Manchester City feel they need to sign another winger. Jack Grealish doesn't contribute enough goals at the minute, and Riyad Mahrez is not having his best season in a sky blue shirt.
Napoli won again tonight against Roma in a title clash, with Victor Osimhen scoring the only goal of the game, and Kvaratskhelia impressed again.
His stock is rising every game he plays, and he's went from an unknown player to a £100million player in a matter of months.
It will be a battle for his signature when the time comes, but right now Kvaratskhelia is enjoying making his name in Italy.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training