Report: Manchester City Join Race For Chelsea Target Jamal Musiala

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea target Jamal Musiala.

Chelsea made a mistake letting Jamal Musiala go when they did in 2019, and the midfielder has gone on to become on of the world's most highly rated midfielders. Musiala has gone from strength to strength, and is a starter in one of the world's biggest clubs Bayern Munich.

With great performances comes great interest, and Musiala is attracting as many big clubs as his rival in Germany Jude Bellingham. The two are destined for great things, and all the big clubs want to get their hands on them.

Manchester City, unfortunately for Chelsea, are one of those clubs.

Jamal Musiala is a wanted man.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester City have joined the race for Jamal Musiala, and will rival Chelsea for his signature when they time comes. Simon Phillips reported in the summer that Bellingham and Musiala are two players on the list for Chelsea, and Manchester City seem to have gotten hold of Chelsea's list.

Musiala has turned into a global superkid since joining Bayern Munich. Chelsea let him go for £180k, and may have to offer upwards of £100million to try and get him back. It is a Paul Pogba at Manchester United-esque transfer saga.

Manchester City are the club of the moment right now, and it's hard to see Musiala choosing any different than sky blue. But the player spent 8 years at Chelsea, and may have unfinished business.

