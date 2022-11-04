Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea academy player Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Manchester City are trying their very best to build one of the best academy's in world football. City signed Everton's highly rated Scottish youngster Emilio Lawrence yesterday, and now have their sights on a Chelsea starlet.

Jude Soonsup-Bell is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the Chelsea academy, and is admired internally at Chelsea. Soonsup-Bell is tipped to push into the first-team, but Manchester City have other ideas.

Reports are suggesting Manchester City have opened talks to sign the Chelsea youth player.

Jude Soonsup-Bell

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Jude Soonsup-Bell.

According to Standard Sport, Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell. City are building for the future, and they want the Chelsea striker to be part of that future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea signed Jude Soonsup-Bell from Swindon Youth in 2015, and he has turned into one of the most highly rated players in their academy ever since. With 28 goals and 7 assists in 77 games, the player is proving his worth in the academy.

Manchester City are on a new regime of signing youth and building for the future, and they want Soonsup-Bell to be part of that future.

Jude Soonsup-Bell

Chelsea are unlikely to want to sell Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to part ways with Soonsup-Bell, but as Manchester City found out themselves when Charlie McNeill joined Manchester United, it's not always possible to keep a youth star at the club. 

This is one to keep a keen eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Ben Chilwell To Have Scan Today On Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
News

Graham Potter Speaks As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prepares To Face Arsenal

By Luka Foley
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Conte Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante For Tottenham

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratshelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Could Be Valued At €100million

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool To Rival Chelsea For Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Patrick Schick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Chelsea Fear Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For Three Months

By Melissa Edwards