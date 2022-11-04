Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

Manchester City are trying their very best to build one of the best academy's in world football. City signed Everton's highly rated Scottish youngster Emilio Lawrence yesterday, and now have their sights on a Chelsea starlet.

Jude Soonsup-Bell is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the Chelsea academy, and is admired internally at Chelsea. Soonsup-Bell is tipped to push into the first-team, but Manchester City have other ideas.

Reports are suggesting Manchester City have opened talks to sign the Chelsea youth player.

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Jude Soonsup-Bell. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Standard Sport, Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell. City are building for the future, and they want the Chelsea striker to be part of that future.

Chelsea signed Jude Soonsup-Bell from Swindon Youth in 2015, and he has turned into one of the most highly rated players in their academy ever since. With 28 goals and 7 assists in 77 games, the player is proving his worth in the academy.

Manchester City are on a new regime of signing youth and building for the future, and they want Soonsup-Bell to be part of that future.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to sell Jude Soonsup-Bell. IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are unlikely to want to part ways with Soonsup-Bell, but as Manchester City found out themselves when Charlie McNeill joined Manchester United, it's not always possible to keep a youth star at the club.

This is one to keep a keen eye on.

