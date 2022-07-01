Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Reluctant To Sell Defender Nathan Ake But Would Sanction Transfer For A 'Very Good Offer'

As news has picked up regarding Chelsea and central defender Nathan Ake, it has been reported today that Manchester City would be willing to sanction an exit, but only on their terms.

It is apparent there will be turnover within the Chelsea defense this summer, with Antonio Rudiger already having departed and others being rumored to follow.  To combat this, the Blues are plotting a move for Nathan Ake to replace the influential German.  

Nathan Ake

Reports today by Manchester Evening News correspondent Simon Bajkowski shed light on City's attitude towards the Dutchman's potential exit.  He claims that the Manchester club are reluctant to sell the defender this summer, but would be open to doing so should a suitable offer be brought forward by Chelsea and a replacement for the 27-year-old be attainable.  

Matt Law later touched on Chelsea's stance regarding this, saying that Manchester City's demands have not done anything to lessen the club's interest in Ake.  The money is seemingly there for a deal to be had.  

Nathan
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Ake, Chelsea would be getting an experienced defender for a reasonable price, with a £40 million fee reportedly being discussed. The Dutchman has experience in England and could immediately step in to, at worst, partially fill the void left behind by Rudiger.  

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Pulisic USA
Features/Opinions

Report: Former Liverpool Player Steve Nicol Sends Message To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago
Raphinha Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United's Raphinha Waiting Before Making Final Decision About Next Destination Amid Barcelona Interest

By Owen Cummings18 hours ago
Richarlison
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Attempted Last Minute Bid To Steal Brazilian Forward Richarlison Off Tottenham

By Connor Dossi-White20 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Likely Candidate to Replace Antonio Rudiger, With Agreement 'Close'

By Stephen Smith23 hours ago
De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene Comments On Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt

By Stephen SmithJun 30, 2022
imago1012191583h
Transfer News

Report: Raphinha To Chelsea Deal Still At Risk Of A Barcelona Hijack

By Melissa EdwardsJun 29, 2022
Milinkovic-Savic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Sign Lazio Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

By Owen CummingsJun 29, 2022
Romelu Lukaku
News

News: Romelu Lukaku Lands In Italy Following His Loan Move Back To Inter Milan

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 29, 2022