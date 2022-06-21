Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set Price Tag For Chelsea Target Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are not willing to let Raheem Sterling leave the club on the cheap this summer with Chelsea needing to significantly up their £35 million offer in order to land the England international, according to Metro.

This contrasts with what was previously reported by numerous outlets that Manchester City would let the 27-year-old leave for that fee.

According to reports, Sterling wants to depart the Etihad in search of regular game time ahead of the World Cup in November. He wants to ensure he is part of Gareth Southgate's squad, which will travel to Qatar.

Sterling

Stamford Bridge has been recognised as the perfect destination for the left-winger and the Blues are set to make their move once Romelu Lukaku leaves.

The lack of goal and assist input from the current Chelsea wingers, makes Sterling an attractive option to Thomas Tuchel due to his versatility and ruthless edge in the final third.

The Manchester City number seven has developed his finishing in front of goals since his Liverpool days and is out of contract next summer, making him available for a cheaper fee. 

Sterling left Anfield seven years ago after the Reds agreed on a £49 million deal with the current Premier League champions.

Boehly
