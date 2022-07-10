Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Target Chelsea Transfer Favourite Jules Kounde

Pep Guardiola has revived his interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Nathan Ake. 

The Blues have yet to approach Man City with an official offer for the Dutch international but have already agreed personal terms with the centre back. 

Kounde

Kounde during Sevilla's match versus Atletico Madrid. 

Kounde has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a long time now, having agreed a personal contract before the window opened, but conversations between the clubs have seemed to stall in recent weeks. 

Contrastingly, as talks with Ake progress, Guardiola has been forced to find the perfect man to replace him, and quickly, so they have time to settle in before another undoubtedly unforgiving title race ensues next season. 

A report from Mundo Deportivo, has explained that his sights have returned to the Sevilla defender, after a previous bid of €55m had been rejected by the La Liga side back in 2019. 

Kounde

The centre back warming up for France. 

Whether it's all a ploy to force Todd Boehly's hand, or if there is a real pursuit for the French international coming from the Etihad, Chelsea will need to start making real progress if they want to secure their top defensive signings this summer. 

