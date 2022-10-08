Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Wary Of Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Interest

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Manchester City Wary Of Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Interest

Manchester City are wary of the interest in Romeo Lavia from Chelsea.

Chelsea really wanted Romeo Lavia in the summer after he scored against them in a 2-1 defeat, and Manchester City were lucky in a sense that Southampton turned down the bid in the end.

City have a buy-back clause for the highly rated Belgian, and would have been extremely close to activating it when the £50million bid from Chelsea was lodged in the final days of the window.

It seldom happens that a player is approached so soon after signing for a club, but Chelsea did not hesitate.

Romeo Lavia v Chelsea

Chelsea had a bid turned down for Romeo Lavia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As reported by Fabrizio Romano today, Pep Guardiola mentioned the buy-back clause City have for Romeo Lavia. Speaking on the deal, the Spanish manager had this to say.

"Romeo started amazingly at Southampton, then he's had an injury... he left City as we got a good offer for him and his development, but we have an option in the future". 

City will be wary of the interest from Chelsea, which is not expected to end after their failed pursuit of Lavia in the summer. The club would not bid £50million for a player they weren't convinced of, and are expected to make an attempt again.

Manchester City's buy-back clause is worth £40million, but every other club with interest is expected to have to pay more for the midfielder, who has been brilliant since signing for the Saints.

Armando Broja vs Wolves
Match Coverage

Armando Broja Reacts To His Debut Chelsea Goal vs Wolves

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz vs Wolves
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic vs Wolves (2-2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-ups

By Melissa Edwards
Wolves Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea wolves
Match Coverage

What Happened Last Time Chelsea Faced Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Connor Dossi-White
Matheus Nunes
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Wolverhampton Wanderers: Matheus Nunes

By Melissa Edwards