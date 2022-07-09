Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Agrees To Personal Terms With Chelsea

Chelsea are close to finalising their second signing from Manchester City this summer as defender Nathan Ake agrees to personal terms. 

The news comes just days after winger Raheem Sterling agreed his long-term contract with the Blues. 

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake looking serious in Man City's sky blue. 

Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have had a task on their hands this transfer window with their squad up for a huge rebuild after a number of first-team departures - particularly in defence. 

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already made their exit, both for free, and now with fullbacks Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are likely to join them, supporters are looking for reassurance that they won't be watching a 2-5-3 formation next season. 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they need look no further, as Chelsea secure a full agreement with the Dutch international.

Nathan Ake

Ake in action for Netherlands.

The 27-year-old had been in talks with the West London club for a short while before confirming his contract and perhaps that's why Man City are yet to receive a proposal from them. 

The Premier League champions want around £40/45 million, enough to replace him with, but have not yet been presented with an official bid.

The keystone of Boehly's takeover of a club that survived a transfer ban, has been ensuring signings are done deliberately and carefully, so when they'll decide to send City their bid is anyone's guess. 

