Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Likely Candidate to Replace Antonio Rudiger, With Agreement 'Close'

It seems the wait for Antonio Rudiger's replacement is nearly over, with recent reports suggesting Nathan Ake is the replacement being lined up and that an agreement is close. 

Having run down his contract and departed for Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger has left behind big shoes to fill at Chelsea.  If reports are to be believed, Manchester City's Nathan Ake is the prime candidate to replace the German and he might be coming in the doors soon. 

Nathan Ake

Reports today by Matt Law claimed that Nathan Ake has emerged as a primary transfer target for Chelsea.  He mentioned that, while discussions are still being had regarding the club's interest in both Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde, the Dutchman is the most likely of the three to replace Rudiger.  

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto also reported similar information today, even going so far as to say that a fee of around £40M is being discussed, with an agreement 'close'.  

Nathan
In Nathan Ake, Chelsea would be getting a versatile defender that is familiar with the club, having spent time with the Blues in the past.  While he might not be the most exciting transfer, Chelsea could do far worse for the price being discussed, given the Dutchman's age and experience playing in England.  

