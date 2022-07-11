Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Has Completed First Part Of Chelsea Medical

As his move to the Blues inches closer and closer, forward Raheem Sterling reportedly began his medical over the weekend in London and will be traveling to the United States in the coming days.

Though his transfer was not concluded in time for him to join the group that traveled to the United States for preseason, Raheem Sterling is in the process of completing his medical with the aim of departing for the States as soon as he can.

IMAGO / PA Images

Di Marzio's Nathan Gissing provided an exclusive report on the status of the Englishman's transfer on Sunday. Gissing claims that Sterling completed the first part of his medical on Saturday in London and will undergo the second part on Monday.

Barring any late hiccups, Sterling is set to travel to the United States on Tuesday to meet up with his new teammates. Owner Todd Boehly could join him as well on this flight.

IMAGO / News Images

With David Ornstein confirming the agreement of a fee and contract over the weekend, the medical is the last hurdle before the 27-year-old has the green light to join Chelsea.

For a fee of £47.5 million, Chelsea are getting a player who could prove instrumental in Thomas Tuchel's pursuit of a league title. The Englishman certainly has experience winning them and the Blues will be hoping he can experience similar success in West London.

