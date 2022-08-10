Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target

Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester. 

The midfielder has been persistent on fulfilling his contract with the Spanish giants which runs for another two years, but with unpaid wages and Barca willing to sell, it may be easier said than done. 

Frenkie de Jong

de Jong dancing against Pumas 

The two Premier League sides going in for the Netherlands international face the obvious obstacle of the player not wanting to leave Spain, but both are continuing to try everything to get him anyway. 

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly had reportedly phoned up de Jong himself to push for the move, whilst United have gone through convincing his agent, Ali Dursun, to make the switch. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The update comes from the Dutch football expert Marcell van der Kraan who told Football Daily that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Dursun and, as far as they're concerned, the final outcome now only depends on what happens in Barcelona's 'political department'. 

Frenkie de Jong

de Jong at the corner flag. 

This would suggest that the Blues are no longer in the running for the 25-year-old but this transfer window has been far from straight-forward and supporters have learnt nothing is secured until it's signed and sealed. 

Read More Chelsea News

Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Celtic Defender Josip Juranovic

By Connor Dossi-White30 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb51 minutes ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Has Become Frustrated With Chelsea And Continues To Explore Options For An Exit

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

'These Are Games That Chelsea Would Have Lost Or Drawn Last Year' - John Barnes Reflects On The Blues Opening Game

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Ben Chilwell Raheem Sterling
News

‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Willing to Listen to Offers for Chelsea Duo Hakim Ziyech & Christian Pulisic

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago