Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target

Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.

The midfielder has been persistent on fulfilling his contract with the Spanish giants which runs for another two years, but with unpaid wages and Barca willing to sell, it may be easier said than done.

The two Premier League sides going in for the Netherlands international face the obvious obstacle of the player not wanting to leave Spain, but both are continuing to try everything to get him anyway.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly had reportedly phoned up de Jong himself to push for the move, whilst United have gone through convincing his agent, Ali Dursun, to make the switch.

The update comes from the Dutch football expert Marcell van der Kraan who told Football Daily that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Dursun and, as far as they're concerned, the final outcome now only depends on what happens in Barcelona's 'political department'.

This would suggest that the Blues are no longer in the running for the 25-year-old but this transfer window has been far from straight-forward and supporters have learnt nothing is secured until it's signed and sealed.

