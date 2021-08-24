August 24, 2021
Report: Manchester United Are 'Beating Chelsea' in Race for Saul Niguez

The Red Devils are the front runners.
Manchester United are the frontrunners for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and are currently 'beating Chelsea' in the race for the Spaniard, according to reports.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Saul this summer but could miss out on their man.

As per Spanish outlet AS via Sport Witness, Manchester United are favourites for the midfielder but Chelsea are still in contention.

The report says that the Red Devils are winning the race for Saul, as his 'destiny' is in the Premier League.

This news follows reports that Chelsea were weighing up a loan move for the Atletico midfielder.

A new midfielder isn't a priority for the Blues but they are open to taking up a late opportunity should it arrive. Saul, 26, has been offered to clubs on loan this summer.

With N'Golo Kante's injury concerns and the mass amount of games that the Blues will play this season, Saul could come in on a temporary move.

The move would be similar to that which saw Mateo Kovacic join Chelsea from Real Madrid. The Croatian impressed in his loan move and made the deal permanent at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Saul's versatility could be a key asset in the Chelsea team as he has been used across all the midfield positions under Diego Simeone. He has also been utlised as a wing-back in a system similar to that which Chelsea play under Tuchel.

