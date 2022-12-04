Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Are Interested In Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are interested in Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries has come to life for the Netherlands in the World Cup, but he was the interest of clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea long before this tournament.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Dumfries, and with the club actively looking for a right-back in January, it would be no surprise to see the club make a move for the Dutch full-back.

They may however have to fight off competition from Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries alongside Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have long standing appreciation in Denzel Dumfries, and the club are actively searching for a right-back in January.

Chelsea will have to keep an eye on the interest, as they themselves look to sign a full-back to provide competition for Reece James in the coming seasons.

Dumfries has been very impressive for Louis Van Gaal's Dutch team so far, and he will face a mas,asive test against Lionel Messi's Argentina next.

Inter Milan do not want to lose Dumfries, and will not accept any bids below £25million for the player. The Italian club want a big bid if they are to part ways.

The player is also currently happy at Inter Milan, so a move is definitely not certain as of yet, but it is a possibility.

Manchester United may rival Chelsea for Dumfries, and it will be interesting to see what the player does in the next few months.

