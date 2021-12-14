Report: Manchester United Become Latest Club to Join Transfer Race for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United have joined the race for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger's signature, according to reports.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season with several clubs showing interest in him, including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since joining the west London side in 2017, Rudiger has gone on to make over 160 appearances for his club, becoming one of the strongest defenders in world football.

As per Sky Deutschland, via Sport Witness, Manchester United have become the latest club to join the race for the Champions League winning defender.

Reports have recently suggested that Rudiger is in contract talks with Chelsea over an extension but, as Fabrizio Romano reports, an agreement is being reached.

It is understood that Rudiger has requested £200,000-per-week from the Blues, £60,000 more than they offered in their initial contract.

It is also being speculated that Real Madrid are the most likely destination for Rudiger to end up at, should he leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United are desperately in need of defensive shape-up, having conceded 24 Premier League goals already this season, the second most out of any club in the top 10.

Barcelona have also showed interest in the defender, alongside Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, as both defenders reach the end of their contracts in summer 2022.

The report also suggests that Blues forward Christian Pulisic is on the Catalan club's transfer hit list as well.

