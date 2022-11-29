Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are huge admirers of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, and the pull of Graham Potter being at Chelsea may be a huge vantage point in the race to signing the midfielder.

Moises Caicedo has just scored for Ecuador, as they trail 2-1 to Senegal, hours after it was reported Manchester United were set to join the race to sign the player.

United are long time admirers of the player, and Chelsea may have to be wary of the interest.

Manchester United are set to join the race for Moises Caicedo.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United could be about to join the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Manchester United have had interest in Caicedo since he was at Independiente in Ecuador, and missed out on the chance to sign him for £4.5million before he went to Brighton.

Caicedo has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the league in recent times, and is now worth around £70million, or possibly more.

Graham Potter is interested in bringing Caicedo to Chelsea, but the Blue's may have to be wary of Manchester United's interest.

The midfielder is a well documented Manchester United fan, and there is a feeling he would be open to a move to the club according to a report by Jonathan Shrager back in August.

Interesting developments, and certainly something Chelsea will need to keep an eye on going forward.

