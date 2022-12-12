Report: Manchester United Could Move For Malo Gusto Amid Chelsea Interest

Malo Gusto is one of the most highly rated full-backs on the planet right now, and with Manchester United looking to sign a right-back in January, he's somebody they are interested in.

Chelsea are in a similar position to United in the sense they are searching for a right-back in January too, and Gusto happens to be on the list of targets for Chelsea too.

Manchester United are looking at a possible move for the Lyon right-back.

Manchester United are interested in Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United are interested in signing Malo Gusto from Lyon. The defender is high up on the list of potential right-back targets for United.

Chelsea have had interest in Gusto for a number of months, but Denzel Dumfries is likely to be their main target for the position, although no final decision has been made on which player they pursue.

With Aaron Wan-Bisakka set to leave Manchester United in January, a full-back is a position they want to strengthen.

Gusto could be a potential January target for United, or even a summer one if they decide to recall Ethan Laird from loan instead.

Chelsea will have to be vigilant of the situation if they do end up wanting to push for Gusto. Manchester United also share Chelsea's interest in Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong.

