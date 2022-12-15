Report: Manchester United Could Rival Chelsea For Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs who will be looking for a new striker in the January transfer window, and Dusan Vlahovic is one of the best you could possibly hope to be available.

Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus, and Chelsea have shown some interest in bringing him to Stamford Bridge after being in contact with his agent.

Manchester United however are being reported to be ready to make a serious move for Vlahovic in January.

Manchester Unitec could move for Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Nicola Balice of Cor Sport in Italy, Manchester United are going to make a serious attempt to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are interested in Vlahovic and are expected to sign a new striker in January after the injury to Armando Broja in a friendly earlier this week.

Vlahovic is a player that could change the fortunes of Chelsea, and they have been in contact with his agent to enquire about a move. Vlahovic has been tipped to leave Juventus in January.

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus in January. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Manchester United need a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, and Vlahovic may be the perfect man for Erik Ten Hag to launch his revolution off.

There is nothing concrete yet from Manchester United or Chelsea, but as January draws closer it is expected that both teams will be in and around the race for Dusan Vlahovic.

