Report: Manchester United Expecting Offer From Chelsea For Cristiano Ronaldo

Europe's top teams, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, are considering an offer for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - but it's Chelsea who are expected to make the first move for the forward. 

The five times Ballon d'Or winner informed United of his desire to exit the club this summer after an underwhelming return to Old Trafford. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo thanking fans. 

The 37-year-old put in his request to leave under the condition that the Red Devils received a sufficient offer in order to replace him. 

That price tag has reportedly been released and is set at a modest €15million (£13m), after the 13 times Premier League winners paid Juventus over €40million for his services only one year ago. 

However, with the number 7's contract up by the end of next season, it appears the club are willing to accept their losses for a player that doesn't even want to stay. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo up in arms about something in Premier League match.

According to reports from Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders, a bid from the Blues is imminent and although his transfer fee may seem fair, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly will have to prepare for the Portuguese's 400k-a-week wages.

Whether the West London club manage to secure the Premier League icon will be down to how well the talks between the rivals are navigated, but should all go as planned, for the first time in his career Ronaldo will be in blue. 

