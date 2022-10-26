Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

IMAGO / ANP

Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

Manchester United are looking set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez worth around £50million, and haven't yet given up hope in terms of signing the Mexican midfielder.

As with every top player in Europe, there is competition, and the latest competition surrounding Chelsea's bid for Alvarez is Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag could be interested in bringing Alvarez to Old Trafford.

Chelsea have a long list of midfielders, and Alvarez is definitely a player on their list of possible candidates.

Edson Alvarez

Manchester United are eyeing Edson Alvarez.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are eyeing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, and could rival Chelsea for the signature of the Mexican. Chelsea have already bid for Alvarez in the summer, but had the bid rejected.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United are looking for a midfielder to go alongside Casemiro in the middle. Frenkie De Jong is the main target, but if he does not want to leave Barcelona, Erik Ten Hag could turn back to Edson Alvarez who he had at Ajax.

Edson Alvarez

Chelsea will face competition for Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea have a list, which includes players like Moises Caicedo and Alvarez himself, and they are almost certain to sign a midfielder in January. Alvarez was not allowed to leave Ajax in the summer, despite refusing to train for the club.

It will take around £50million to take the midfielder away from the club, and Ajax may be more willing to sell if they have time to look for a replacement.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Director Speaks On Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Rumours Amid Chelsea Links

By Dylan McBennett
Magdalena Eriksson v PSG
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Conor Gallagher v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal In Principle With RB Leipzig For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Unsure Of Future At Club

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Laurence Stewart Confirmed As New Chelsea Director

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
News

Report: Chelsea Continue Contract Talks With Jorginho

By Luka Foley