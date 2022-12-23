Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez is a name that all the top clubs are after right now, but Manchester United are now reportedly the club who are closest to signing the Argentina midfielder.

Liverpool were previously thought to be favourites, but Manchester United have moved into the lead according to reports in Portugal.

The Red Devil's are ready to pay the €120million release clause.

According to Bruno Andrade, a Portugal based journalist, Manchester United have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race for Enzo Fernandez. The Red Devil's have made the midfielder a priority.

Chelsea have interest in Enzo Fernandez and he is on the list of potential targets alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Fernandez won young player of the tournament at the World Cup, but was ironically available just 6 months ago for €18million while he was at River Plate.

Manchester United need a new midfielder like Chelsea, and they are now ready to move for Enzo despite Liverpool already having contacts with the player.

If Chelsea are truly invested in Fernandez, they will have to step up very soon to avoid losing him to a very clear rival. Manchester United are one midfielder away from one of the best collective unit in Europe.

Chelsea do have Declan Rice as a priority, and may feel the English midfielder is better suited to what they want to do going forward. January will be an interesting month for Enzo Fernandez.

