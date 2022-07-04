Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Be' Willing To Join Chelsea, Who Are Yet To Make An Offer

Following further reports today on Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to depart from Manchester United, it seems he is willing to join the Blues and they are considering it.  

With multiple forwards set to depart, Chelsea are in line retool their attacking depth this summer. With a Raheem Sterling's arrival seeming likely, recent reports claim they may be targeting another domestic rival's wantaway player: Cristiano Ronaldo.  

Cristiano Ronaldo

Following an exclusive by David Ornstein this morning regarding Chelsea's interest in the 37-year-old, ESPN's James Olley later expanded on this development with his own report.

Olley claims that Ronaldo 'could be' willing to join Chelsea, but that the club's hierarchy is still mulling over placing an offer. Since owner Todd Boehly has met multiple times with the player's agent, he would likely be willing to join the club. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

The report also claims that manager Thomas Tuchel might not be sold on the idea of bringing Ronaldo in and that he has different plans to reshape his attack. This goes hand in hand with Ornstein's claim that Tuchel will effectively have the final say on this transfer.  

With preseason having already started, Manchester United will want to sort this out quickly, which may lead to further developments soon should Chelsea decide to go ahead and place a bid.  

Cristiano Ronaldo
Raheem Sterling
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jules Kounde
imago1010082631h
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo
Raheem Sterling
