Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks With Chelsea Target Joao Felix

Joao Felix is a player who is fully expected to leave Atletico in January, and there are a number of clubs looking for his signature as things stand. Manchester United and Chelsea are two of those clubs.

Atletico would allow a loan deal for six months with no current obligation to buy, which is low risk for United and Chelsea. Both teams need a striker, and Felix could fill the gap for a while.

Chelsea have been in talks with Felix in the last few days.

Manchester United have held talks with Joao Felix amid interest from Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have held talks with Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing Joao Felix in January.

United are not the only club however, and Arsenal have also been in talks with Mendes. The Gunners are looking for a stop gap replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea have interest in Felix, but Manchester United may intensify their interest in their search for a striker in the coming weeks. United are at the moment going into the second half of the season with only Anthony Martial up front.

Felix is ready to leave Atletico, and reports in the past have suggested Manchester United would be his and Jorge Mendes preferred destination. United would have money from Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club to pay the wage of Felix.

An interesting one for Chelsea to keep an eye out for, as they will not want to miss out on Joao Felix to Manchester United.

