Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea

Yet another outgoing for the Blues is in the works as Man Utd lead the way in securing a loan move for Christian Pulisic ahead of the transfer deadline on 1 September.

The news of their pursuit broke earlier in the week along with the revelation that the American would prefer a move up North to where he is guaranteed weekly minutes.

Pulisic in action versus Manchester United last season. IMAGO / Colorsport

The signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City has seemed to cramp up the battle for a first XI spot on Thomas Tuchel's side, after the England international started both of Chelsea's opening Premier League matches versus Everton and Tottenham.

So, with playing time seeming increasingly more difficult to come by, the winger is hoping a temporary switch to another top English side will prepare him for the Qatar World Cup in December.

The latest report from ESPN write James Olley, has detailed that the Red Devils remain hopeful that a loan agreement will be reached in time despite interest coming in from Newcastle, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic representing the USMNT. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Olley continued by saying that clarity over his Blues future is expected to be disclosed in the coming days, as supporters wonder why their club can't seem to keep their attackers very happy.

