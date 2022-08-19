Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea

Yet another outgoing for the Blues is in the works as Man Utd lead the way in securing a loan move for Christian Pulisic ahead of the transfer deadline on 1 September. 

The news of their pursuit broke earlier in the week along with the revelation that the American would prefer a move up North to where he is guaranteed weekly minutes. 

Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo

Pulisic in action versus Manchester United last season. 

The signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City has seemed to cramp up the battle for a first XI spot on Thomas Tuchel's side, after the England international started both of Chelsea's opening Premier League matches versus Everton and Tottenham. 

So, with playing time seeming increasingly more difficult to come by, the winger is hoping a temporary switch to another top English side will prepare him for the Qatar World Cup in December. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest report from ESPN write James Olley, has detailed that the Red Devils remain hopeful that a loan agreement will be reached in time despite interest coming in from Newcastle, Juventus and Atletico Madrid. 

Pulisic

Pulisic representing the USMNT. 

Olley continued by saying that clarity over his Blues future is expected to be disclosed in the coming days, as supporters wonder why their club can't seem to keep their attackers very happy. 

Read More Chelsea News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edging Closer To Chelsea Move

By Luka Foley
Emerson and Messi
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants A Pay Rise Should He Leave Chelsea For West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edges Closer To Chelsea Move After A 'Positive' Meeting

By Connor Dossi-White
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Has Started To Show Interest In Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller
Mike Dean
News

Mike Dean Admits ‘Disappointing’ Decision in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Game

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Yet Tabled Third Bid For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Marcos Llorente
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Agreement For Marcos Llorente

By Stephen Smith