Report: Manchester United in 'Pole Position' to Sign Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

Manchester United are steaming ahead in the race to sign teenage sensation Jude Bellingham after laying down the groundwork before he moved to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Bellingham moved to the German side in 2020 for an initial fee of £25 million after his spell at Birmingham was so "inspirational" that the club retired his shirt.

In a spell that has been very beneficial to the 18-year-olds growth, Bellingham is now being eyed up by a number of top clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City.

But it would seem that Manchester United are currently in pole position to land the youngster.

As per the Sun, the Three Lions midfielder was given a tour of United's training ground by former Red Devil's boss Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2020 ahead of a possible move before he left for Germany

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also spent time with him in an attempt to coax the youngster into moving up north.

Instead of moving to Manchester, the then 16-year-old opted to move abroad and try his luck in the Bundesliga, where he has found his feet amongst the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Considering Sancho's recent move to United, that could act as even more persuasion for Bellingham to make the move there.

A source close to both parties said the following: "United may have lost out last year when he moved to Germany, but the ground work they put in has made a lasting impression on Jude and his family.

"They were really impressed with the effort United made and the respect they were shown by everyone at the club.

"Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson was the icing on the cake."

