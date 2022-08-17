Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the transfer window heads into its final couple of weeks, some Chelsea wingers are the subject of interest from Manchester United.

As well as Christian Pulisic, Manchester United are also keen on the services of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

Nizaar Kinsella has reported this news with Erik Ten Hag and United in need of necessary additions to the squad after poor showings in the first two games of the season, that see them sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points.

Ten Hag was known to be keen on bringing Brazilian winger Antony to Old Trafford from Ajax, having worked with the 22-year old prior to joining United.

But with Ajax seemingly unwilling to budge on their £67million valuation of their star winger, Ten Hag is said to be looking towards Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi alongside Pulisic, with the American said to be wanted by the Dutchman on loan.

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech is the subject of interest from Erik Ten Hag

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Neither Ziyech or Hudson-Odoi have featured for Chelsea in their first two games of the season, while Pulisic was brought off the bench against both Everton and Tottenham.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Holgate

Christian Pulisic is challenged by Mason Holgate

It is unlikely Ziyech will be let go for a small fee to direct rivals by Chelsea, with the Moroccan having just under three years left on his Chelsea deal, while the same could be said for Hudson-Odoi, whose contract expires in June 2024. 

With Chelsea's appeal towards Everton's Anthony Gordon increasing in the past few days, United's interest in the Chelsea attacking trio could pave a pathway for their departure from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes on September 1st.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Pundit Claims a ‘Natural Number Nine’ Is the ‘Missing Link’ for Thomas Tuchel’s Side

By Charlie Webb22 minutes ago
Cristian Romero
News

Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb37 minutes ago
Willian
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

By Owen Cummings44 minutes ago
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

'I Have Nothing To Say' - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Chelsea Links

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Kai Havertz Anthony Taylor
News

Kai Havertz Made a ‘Fool’ of Himself Against Tottenham Claims Pundit

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan
Transfer News

Report: Cesare Casadei Set To Complete Chelsea Move This Evening

By Luka Foley1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Tells Leicester City He Desires To Leave

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago