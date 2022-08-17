Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi

As the transfer window heads into its final couple of weeks, some Chelsea wingers are the subject of interest from Manchester United.

As well as Christian Pulisic, Manchester United are also keen on the services of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

Nizaar Kinsella has reported this news with Erik Ten Hag and United in need of necessary additions to the squad after poor showings in the first two games of the season, that see them sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points.

Ten Hag was known to be keen on bringing Brazilian winger Antony to Old Trafford from Ajax, having worked with the 22-year old prior to joining United.

But with Ajax seemingly unwilling to budge on their £67million valuation of their star winger, Ten Hag is said to be looking towards Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi alongside Pulisic, with the American said to be wanted by the Dutchman on loan.

Ziyech is the subject of interest from Erik Ten Hag IMAGO / News Images

Neither Ziyech or Hudson-Odoi have featured for Chelsea in their first two games of the season, while Pulisic was brought off the bench against both Everton and Tottenham.

Christian Pulisic is challenged by Mason Holgate IMAGO / PA Images

It is unlikely Ziyech will be let go for a small fee to direct rivals by Chelsea, with the Moroccan having just under three years left on his Chelsea deal, while the same could be said for Hudson-Odoi, whose contract expires in June 2024.

With Chelsea's appeal towards Everton's Anthony Gordon increasing in the past few days, United's interest in the Chelsea attacking trio could pave a pathway for their departure from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes on September 1st.

Read More Chelsea Stories