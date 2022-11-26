Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Endrick

Endrick has some of Europe's best clubs chasing his signature. and Manchester United are another club who have now thrown their name into the hat.

It has been Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea thus far, but United have now registered their interest in Endrick. It may be too late though, after yesterday's news about Real Madrid insisting on signing the Brazilian.

Chelsea are still in the race, but the Spanish Giants seem to be favourites right now.

Manchester United are interested in Endrick. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United are interested in Palmeiras forward Endrick, and have him on a list of potential signings.

There are no current negotiations between United and the club or player, but the Red Devil's throwing their name in the mix could change the dynamic.

United have a well documented success rate with signings like this, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the biggest example. Endrick may take notice of this when making his decision.

Chelsea will be aware of the interest, and Real Madrid's in particular after they sped up their pursuit of the player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Madrid are expected to fully go for Endrick in the coming weeks, and are now front runners to sign the forward.

The interest from Manchester United could change things, but as of right now Chelsea are playing catch up in their pursuit of Endrick, and will need to step up soon.

Read More Chelsea Stories