Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Harry Kane

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Manchester United are now interested in signing Harry Kane in the summer and could provide competition for Chelsea.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who have interest in moving for Harry Kane in the summer and they are also one of the only clubs likely to be able to afford him.

Manchester United however have now reportedly joined the race and could provide massive competition to Chelsea for the signature of Kane, who is expected to leave Spurs at the end of this season.

If it came down to a choice for Kane between United and Chelsea, it's likely he'd choose United due to his connections to Tottenham.

Harry Kane

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea target Harry Kane.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

Kane is reportedly open to the move, and United have began exploring the deal and what comes with it. It seems like a match made in heaven, and a transfer that was somehow meant to happen at some stage in his career.

The Spurs striker is unlikely to sign a new deal in the summer, with his deal expiring in June 2024. 

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is expected to leave Tottenham in the summer.

Now is the time for Spurs to cash in on the player, and around £85million could see the deal happen.

Todd Boehly has interest in bringing Kane to Chelsea and it will be one to watch in the summer considering how much the Blue's need a striker, but Manchester United will be heavy favourites to sign Kane if it comes down to a choice.

