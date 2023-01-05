Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United are searching the market for a forward player to bring into the club for January, and they seem to have stumbled across a player Chelsea have also had recent interest in.

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move away from the Dutch side since the World Cup, and Manchester United could be open to offering him that opportunity through a loan deal.

Chelsea will have to be vigilant of United's interest if they still wish to bring Kudus into the club themselves.

Manchester United are interested in a loan move for Mohammed Kudus. IMAGO / ANP

According to Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey, Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus on loan with an option to buy in the summer window.

It will entirely come down to whether that type of deal would suit Ajax or whether they would like the money up front.

There is also the fact that United took Ajax's manager, Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer. Even Edwin Van Der Sar must be sick of seeing his former club at the negotiation table at this stage.

Chelsea also have an interest in Mohammed Kudus. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea may be watchful of the situation. It could make the Blue's rekindle their own interest in the player, and it would make a lot of sense considering their current pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mohammed Kudus is a name to watch out for in the January transfer window for sure.

