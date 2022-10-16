Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

Chelsea have had long standing interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, but may now face some new competition for the Portuguese winger in the shape of Manchester United.

Leao is one of the most sought after wingers in Europe, and it's not surprise Manchester United have shown some interest in acquiring his signature. Chelsea have already had a bid rejected in the summer for Leao, but are expected to renew their interest soon.

The player is said to be available for around £60million, despite rejecting a bid from Chelsea for £80million in the summer.

Manchester United are interested in Rafael Leao. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Simon Mullock from the Mirror, Manchester United have an interest in signing Rafael Leao. The club need a forward with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to leave soon, and Leao could be the one they turn to to bolster their options.

Chelsea are of course the favourites to sign Leao, as they have been in pole position to sign him since the summer. A bid of £80million was rejected on deadline day, but Chelsea are expected to try again.

Chelsea will have competition for Rafael Leao. IMAGO / Sportimage

AC Milan of course are aiming to offer Leao a new contract, and do have confidence that he could commit his future to the club, at least for a year or two more.

Chelsea are aiming to wrap up Christopher Nkunku's transfer first, and are expected to turn their attention to Rafael Leao after that.

