Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker and Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko. United are looking to sign a striker and Moukoko would be a cheap option for them.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November, but due to the club sale there is not a lot of money in the club at the moment.

Youssoufa Moukoko is out of contract at Dortmund in June, and a free transfer is something United would definitely be able to afford even with their current restrictions.

Chelsea are currently favourites for Moukoko, and will have to be vigilant of United interest.

Manchester United could turn their attention to Youssoufa Moukoko in their striker hunt.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he would not be surprised if Manchester United tried to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

There is currently no sign of Moukoko signing a new deal at Dortmund, and he would actually be available in January if any club does want to sign him before June.

Manchester United are restricted to loan deals in the January window due to the ongoing club sale, but paying a very small fee for Moukoko may be something they have interest in.

Chelsea have put groundwork into a deal for Moukoko and do currently stay as the favourites to complete the deal. Barcelona also have an interest in Moukoko.

No talks have taken place yet between United and Moukoko and there is nothing concrete happening as of now, but it is something to monitor as United continue their search for a striker in the coming weeks.

