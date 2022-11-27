Report: Manchester United Interested In Christian Pulisic On Loan

Manchester United are looking to sign a forward in January, and they may be interested in doing a deal for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in January, with the player tipped to leave the club.

Pulisic was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, but ended up staying in the end. Game time hasn't been plentiful since, and it may be time for him to try else.

Manchester United may be interested in offering Pulisic a safe haven.

Manchester United are interested in Christian Pulisic on loan. IMAGO / Nordphoto

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, Manchester United may be interested in making a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in January as they look to bolster their forward options after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are intrigued by the prospect of Pulisic because of his ability to play anywhere across the front line, it is a quality that Erik Ten Hag may value due to his teams lack of a centre-forward.

Pulisic is likely to be open to a move, and Chelsea are also likely to allow the player to leave, but they may have reservations about allowing him to join Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic is likely to be allowed to leave Chelsea in January. IMAGO / PA Images

There is other interest in Pulisic from Juventus, and Chelsea would prefer to allow the player to join a club in a different country if possible.

Arsenal are another club who have registered interest in the Chelsea winger, the race seems on, but the question is who will win it?

Read More Chelsea Stories