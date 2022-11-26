Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest

Manchester United have interest in Rafael Leao amid interest from Chelsea.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been tied together since the summer in terms of the player's they've been interested in. Frenkie De Jong was someone the club's battled over, and Rafael Leao could be next.

United are in search of a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated by the club last week, and the AC Milan forward is a player they have on their list.

Chelsea are still monitoring the situation, as the contract talks with Milan are still at a halt.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN and ESPN over in the Netherlands, Manchester United are interested in Rafael Leao, and may look to move for him.

The main target for United is Cody Gakpo, and has been for some time. If a move for Gakpo fails, Manchester United will turn their attention to AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao has been a priority target for Chelsea for a while, and the club are still looking at the situation between the player and Milan as contract talks stall.

Rafael Leao is currently at the World Cup with Portugal.

Any move will cost either club around £100million, and Chelsea are still more likely to sign the player due to Erik Ten Hag's desire to sign Cody Gakpo.

It is not imminent for either club, but it could be one to watch out for as January draws closer and both clubs hunt for a forward.

