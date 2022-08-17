Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is still in the middle of reshaping his squad ahead of the transfer window closing on 1 September and the temporary departure of Christian Pulisic could mark the final outgoing.

The USA international joined the Blues under Frank Lampard in 2019, and he has since racked up 39 goals and assists in three Premier League seasons, with almost half of them coming in his debut campaign.

Pulisic standing dejected after Chelsea's defeat to West Ham in 2020. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The summer recruitment of Raheem Sterling has pushed the 23-year-old down the pecking order despite watching both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave to find crucial minutes elsewhere.

The latest report from journalist Andy Mitten has claimed that Manchester United are considering a loan move for the winger, who is said to prefer a switch to Old Trafford where he can be guaranteed a starting spot on Erik ten Hag's team.

Mitten continued that Todd Boehly and co are willing to listen to the offers, knowing that Pulisic is frustrated by his lack of playing time, especially with the Qatar World Cup just around the corner.

Pulisic in action during the Premier League opener versus Everton. IMAGO / PA Images

Whether the London outfit want to improve a direct rival's squad ahead of the most grueling footballing season to date, will have to be seen, but it's a worrying sight for supporters that their club can't seem to keep their attackers very happy.

