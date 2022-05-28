Report: Manchester United Line Up Potential Summer Swoop for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is under the keen watchful eye of new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The French midfielder is widely renowned as one of the best defensive midfield players in world football and his contract is up at Stamford Bridge next summer.

At 31-years-old, Chelsea could soon be looking to part ways with Kante as they look to invest in a young midfielder in his stead.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per the Guardian, the Reds are keen to find out whether Chelsea may consider selling Kante in the upcoming transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to make an immediate impact at his new side.

The report does, however, go on to label it as 'unlikely' that player and club will part ways this summer.

Despite suffering a number of injuries throughout the season, the French international has only watched one or two games from the sideline this season when he has been available to play.

Chelsea have long been linked with 23-year-old Declan Rice who plays a very similar role to that of Kante in midfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

90min reported earlier this week that West Ham would almost certainly accept a bid of £120 million for the English prodigy this summer, and with Chelsea's new ownership in its final stages, the Blues could launch a bid in the coming months.

The player, who has recently become one of the hottest commodities in football, has told his club that he believes the time is right to leave.

Should Chelsea take on Declan Rice, it would likely only be a matter of time before Kante were to leave Stamford Bridge.

