Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Line Up Potential Summer Swoop for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is under the keen watchful eye of new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The French midfielder is widely renowned as one of the best defensive midfield players in world football and his contract is up at Stamford Bridge next summer.

At 31-years-old, Chelsea could soon be looking to part ways with Kante as they look to invest in a young midfielder in his stead.

imago1011278047h (1)

As per the Guardian, the Reds are keen to find out whether Chelsea may consider selling Kante in the upcoming transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to make an immediate impact at his new side.

The report does, however, go on to label it as 'unlikely' that player and club will part ways this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite suffering a number of injuries throughout the season, the French international has only watched one or two games from the sideline this season when he has been available to play.

Chelsea have long been linked with 23-year-old Declan Rice who plays a very similar role to that of Kante in midfield.

imago1012238204h

90min reported earlier this week that West Ham would almost certainly accept a bid of £120 million for the English prodigy this summer, and with Chelsea's new ownership in its final stages, the Blues could launch a bid in the coming months.

The player, who has recently become one of the hottest commodities in football, has told his club that he believes the time is right to leave.

Should Chelsea take on Declan Rice, it would likely only be a matter of time before Kante were to leave Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012248800h
News

Report: Chelsea CEO Guy Lawrence to Leave After £4.25BN Takeover Completes

By Matt Debono54 minutes ago
imago1012248794h
News

Chelsea Expect £4.25BN Todd Boehly-Led Takeover to Be Completed on Monday after Final Definitive Agreement

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011940230h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected to Submit Opening Jules Kounde Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1002857097h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Lukaku Called Former Inter Milan Teammates to Say He Will Return

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012250080h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Ivan Perisic Agrees Two-Year Tottenham Contract

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011940230h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Won't Accept Less Than €65M for Chelsea-Linked Jules Kounde

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012261546h
Transfer News

Todd Boehly Consortium Offer Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Hint After 'Liking' Agent's Update

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1012108084h
News

Lollichon Reveals He Told Cech About Mendy During Arsenal Spell & Ahead of Chelsea Transfer

By Nick Emms13 hours ago