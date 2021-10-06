October 6, 2021
Report: Manchester United Make Chelsea Target Declan Rice 'Transfer Priority'

Manchester United have identified Chelsea's long-term target and West Ham's Declan Rice as a 'principle midfield target' for next year, according to reports.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season for West Ham and could be set for a move away from the Hammers come next summer.

As per Manchester Evening News, Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of the 22-year-old as Rice has been identified as the principle midfield target for Manchester United.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were monitoring Rice's situation at the east London club, as his deal expires in 2024.

Rice was offered fresh terms by the Irons on two separate occasions this year amid interest from across the Premier League, but rejected both of them. 

Despite Manchester United's interest in Rice, it was reported that Manchester City and Chelsea had also registered their interest, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer - a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side.

West Ham had a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen as to where Rice will end up but if Saul's loan move is not made permanent, expect Chelsea to be in the race to sign the England star.

