Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Move Closer To Chelsea Target Jeremie Frimpong

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Report: Manchester United Move Closer To Chelsea Target Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are reportedly moving closer to Chelsea target Jeremie Frimpong.

As Chelsea search for a new right-back to help lessen the burden on Reece James, they made need to speed up the process so the best players available are not off the market. Jeremie Frimpong is a prime example.

Chelsea have well documented interest in Frimpong, but they may now be hurried into a decision as reports circulate that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of the Dutch defender.

Frimpong is at the moment looking likely to sign for Manchester United.

Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United could make a move for Jeremie Frimpong.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United's pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong is getting hotter, and talks are expected to accelerate after the World Cup ends. Frimpong is currently on duty with The Netherlands.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United are expected to allow Aaron Wan-Bisakka to leave in January, and they want a replacement to challenge Diogo Dalot, Jeremie Frimpong could be that man.

Chelsea have interest in the Dutch defender, and will now have to move quick if they are to have any chance of signing him. 

There is also interest in Denzel Dumfries from Chelsea, and if they miss out on Frimpong to Manchester United they may chase the player from Inter Milan.

Interest is heating up, and there may be a race for Jeremie Frimpong. Chelsea will have to make a decision soon enough if they want to be part of that race.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumors Downplayed

By Stephen Smith
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Aston Villa
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Exploring A Move For Cesar Azpilicueta

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Fernandes
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal Qualify For Last-16 After Beating Uruguay 2-0

By Dylan McBennett
Cole Palmer & Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The FA Cup Third Round

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett