Report: Manchester United Move Closer To Chelsea Target Jeremie Frimpong

As Chelsea search for a new right-back to help lessen the burden on Reece James, they made need to speed up the process so the best players available are not off the market. Jeremie Frimpong is a prime example.

Chelsea have well documented interest in Frimpong, but they may now be hurried into a decision as reports circulate that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of the Dutch defender.

Frimpong is at the moment looking likely to sign for Manchester United.

Manchester United could make a move for Jeremie Frimpong. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United's pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong is getting hotter, and talks are expected to accelerate after the World Cup ends. Frimpong is currently on duty with The Netherlands.

Manchester United are expected to allow Aaron Wan-Bisakka to leave in January, and they want a replacement to challenge Diogo Dalot, Jeremie Frimpong could be that man.

Chelsea have interest in the Dutch defender, and will now have to move quick if they are to have any chance of signing him.

There is also interest in Denzel Dumfries from Chelsea, and if they miss out on Frimpong to Manchester United they may chase the player from Inter Milan.

Interest is heating up, and there may be a race for Jeremie Frimpong. Chelsea will have to make a decision soon enough if they want to be part of that race.

Read More Chelsea Stories