Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Out Of Race For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Manchester United Out Of Race For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly out of the race for Chelsea target Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham will leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, the only question that is left to be answered now is which club will sign the English midfielder.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are the current front runners for the player, and Chelsea are expected to make an attempt to try and sign Bellingham in the background too.

Manchester United however, are now reportedly out of the race to sign the player.

Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are out of the race for Jude Bellingham.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Manchester United are out of the race to sign Chelsea target Jude Bellingham, which could make it a slight bit easier for the Blue's to try and sign the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

United came closest to signing Bellingham when he was at Birmingham before he left to join Dortmund, but they are now reportedly out of the race to sign Jude this time around.

Dortmund are happy to lose Bellingham in the summer as they believe they can get between £100-150million for the former Birmingham midfielder. 

Jurgen Klopp is pushing for Bellingham, and has him as a priority after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. 

Real Madrid need to strengthen their midfield too, and are trying very hard to sign Bellingham to play alongside the man Liverpool missed out on.

Chelsea will try, even if it seems unlikely that they can pull it off. But they will try. Declan Rice is a priority, but Bellingham is someone Todd Boehly believes is possible.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Still Targeting Southampton Midfielder Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Pole Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid In Advanced Negotiations With Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Tipped To Join Al Nassr

By Dylan McBennett
Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Mohammed Kudus

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Are Interested In Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Frontrunners For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett