Report: Manchester United Out Of Race For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham will leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, the only question that is left to be answered now is which club will sign the English midfielder.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are the current front runners for the player, and Chelsea are expected to make an attempt to try and sign Bellingham in the background too.

Manchester United however, are now reportedly out of the race to sign the player.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Manchester United are out of the race to sign Chelsea target Jude Bellingham, which could make it a slight bit easier for the Blue's to try and sign the player.

United came closest to signing Bellingham when he was at Birmingham before he left to join Dortmund, but they are now reportedly out of the race to sign Jude this time around.

Dortmund are happy to lose Bellingham in the summer as they believe they can get between £100-150million for the former Birmingham midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is pushing for Bellingham, and has him as a priority after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Real Madrid need to strengthen their midfield too, and are trying very hard to sign Bellingham to play alongside the man Liverpool missed out on.

Chelsea will try, even if it seems unlikely that they can pull it off. But they will try. Declan Rice is a priority, but Bellingham is someone Todd Boehly believes is possible.

