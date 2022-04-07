Report: Manchester United Ready to Break Record for Declan Rice as Chelsea Are 'In the Mix'

Manchester United are ready to break their transfer record to bring Declan Rice to the Club but face competition from Chelsea, who are still in the mix, according to reports.

This comes following reports that Rice has told West Ham he is ready to quit the Club and move on this summer.

As per 90min, the midfielder is wanted by Manchester United and the Red Devils are ready to break their transfer record for him but Chelsea are 'in the mix' also.

IMAGO / PA Images

Recent reports have stated that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, a fee that Manchester United could come close to matching.

Despite Manchester United's willingness to pay over the odds for Rice, they do not have a clear run for the midfielder as Manchester City and league rivals Chelsea are 'very much in the mi'x. Liverpool had previously expressed an interest in Rice last year, but the overall cost of the deal looks to have put them off, 90min reports.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With the youngster gathering interest these sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

90 min continue to report that Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder and have long-standing interest in AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, the current change in ownership could complicate things but with a sale expected to take place by the end of April, there should be no obstacles ahead of the summer transfer window.

