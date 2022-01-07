Report: Manchester United Ready to Make Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Huge Offer to Make Premier League Switch

Manchester United are ready to offer Antonio Rudiger a huge offer to leave Chelsea and join the Red Devils at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's deal at the club expires at the end of the current campaign with Rudiger yet to agree terms to extend.

As per Football Insider, Rudiger is firmly on the radar of Manchester United as they look to recruit a new central defender ahead of the summer.

The report states that the Premier League club are planning to offer Rudigre a 'highly lucrative long-term contract' to attempt to win the race for his signature.

However, there is strong competition from elsewhere as Rudiger is in high demand ahead of the summer.

Juventus are reportedly 'in the running' for the defender whilst Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked

However, Thomas Tuchel confirmed recently that Rudiger is still in talks with Chelsea over a new deal at the club, with contacts resumed over an extension.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger's future lies, with it hanging in the balance.

