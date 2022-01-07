Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Manchester United Ready to Make Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Huge Offer to Make Premier League Switch

Manchester United are ready to offer Antonio Rudiger a huge offer to leave Chelsea and join the Red Devils at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's deal at the club expires at the end of the current campaign with Rudiger yet to agree terms to extend.

As per Football Insider, Rudiger is firmly on the radar of Manchester United as they look to recruit a new central defender ahead of the summer.

imago1006594503h

The report states that the Premier League club are planning to offer Rudigre a 'highly lucrative long-term contract' to attempt to win the race for his signature.

However, there is strong competition from elsewhere as Rudiger is in high demand ahead of the summer.

Read More

Juventus are reportedly 'in the running' for the defender whilst Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked

However, Thomas Tuchel confirmed recently that Rudiger is still in talks with Chelsea over a new deal at the club, with contacts resumed over an extension.

imago1008928288h

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger's future lies, with it hanging in the balance.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008791518h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Ready to Make Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Huge Offer to Make Premier League Switch

38 seconds ago
imago1002164387h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands No Arrogance From Chelsea Ahead of Chesterfield Tie

30 minutes ago
imago1008970661h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Chesterfield: Thomas Tuchel Set to Make Blues Changes for FA Cup Tie

1 hour ago
imago1002677716h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Unfinished Business' Claim as Chelsea Prepare to Begin 2021/22 FA Cup Campaign

1 hour ago
News

Chesterfield Send Message to Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Tie

2 hours ago
imago1008573569h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1008930568h (1)
News

Thiago Silva Provides Insight Into Recovery & Life at Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1006594503h
News

'Nothing Has Changed' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future

3 hours ago