Report: Manchester United Set To Rival Chelsea For Lautaro Martinez

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Manchester United Set To Rival Chelsea For Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are ready to rival Chelsea for Lautauro Martinez.

Manchester United are in need of a striker, that much is clear, but in the same breath so are Chelsea. Both clubs want that number nine position nailed down for the next couple of seasons, and Lautaro Martinez could be the answer.

Chelsea have long standing interest in the Argentinian, and may have the upper hand due to the Romelu Lukaku situation. Manchester United also have long standing interest, but seem to have reunited it to new levels lately.

The two clubs could battle it out for the player's signature.

Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United may rival Chelsea for Lautaro Martinez.

According to Football365, Manchester United are ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. United want a striker, and have identified Martinez as a good target.

Chelsea have a bit of a leverage in terms of the deal, due to the fact they may sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter on a permanent deal very soon. Martinez could be involved in a swap deal.

Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez could leave Inter Milan

The two clubs may battle it out for Martinez, and it does seem likely that the player will leave Inter Milan very soon, as they have been links for a long time regarding his future at the club.

The blue's will feel confident if it does become a bidding war, and it may ultimately come down to which club the player wants to move to more.

