Report: Manchester United Still Want Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea and Manchester United battled out for a player who in the end had no intentions of leaving a club he loves so much Frenkie De Jong has made clear of his love for Barcelona, but the club don't seem to have the same love for Frenkie De Jong.

The player has not started every game for the club thus far, and the club have still not sorted out the issue of his contract. He needed to lower his wages in the summer, so what's changed? Or has anything?

Manchester United are still very much interested and not giving up, and Chelsea may have to be wary of that.

Manchester United remain interested in Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

According to Rob Dawson from ESPN, Manchester United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong in the coming months. De Jong hasn't played as much as he would have liked for Barcelona this season, and if it continues, he may become frustrated at the club.

The player remains on the clubs wish list, and could be a possibility Chelsea will have to watch out for.

Frenkie De Jong hasn't started as much as he would have wanted this season. IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Both clubs are expected to be involved in the race for Jude Bellingham, but if they both miss out, which is expected, Frenkie De Jong could become pivotal.

The Dutch midfielder will be hoping for now to make a career at Barcelona, but if that continues to look unlikely, will have to look elsewhere.

