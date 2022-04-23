Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Submitted 'Richest Proposal' for Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Amid Real Madrid Links

Manchester United submitted the 'richest proposal' to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger despite the German preferring a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

This comes after it has been reported that Rudiger is 'very close' to joining Real Madrid.

As per Nathan Gissing, Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester United made the 'richest proposal' for Rudiger.

The report states that Manchester United made the richest proposal to the German, but Rudiger wants guaranteed UEFA Champions League football.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were others interested, but fell short in agreeing a deal as Rudiger is set to move to Spain.

This comes following reports that Rudiger wanted to make his decision by the end of April and it was further stated that his agent made contact with Los Blancos ahead of a summer move.

Chelsea are unable to discuss terms with him at present due to still being under UK Government sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whilst the sale process nears its conclusion, Rudiger's decision could come too soon.

The Blues are hoping to be sold by May and could convince Rudiger to stay if he has not signed elsewhere before the sale of the club but it appears that he is set to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti had reportedly personally asked for the Chelsea defender to be signed in the summer and it looks like he will finally get his wish.

Speaking previously, Rudiger has admitted that he is happy at Chelsea as he said: "Future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I am happy here and we will see what to do in the future."

However, it now appears that he will depart but this will not be to the Blues' Premier League rivals, despite their offer.

