Report: Manchester United Table Opening Bid For Chelsea Target Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea's bid to sign one of Europe's rising stars could be under threat.

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer to sign Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga, who has also been linked with Chelsea, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, has attracted interest from some of Europe's elite clubs after an impressive 2020/21 campaign, during which he amassed 39 appearances across all competitions.

After refusing to sign a contract extension, the race for the midfielder's signature is on as he looks set to leave Rennes this summer.

As reported by Le Parisien via The Hard Tackle, Manchester United are preparing an initial bid worth €30 million for the midfielder, with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid also interesting in securing the wonderkid's services.

Chelsea are reportedly in direct contact with the player's agent Jonathan Barnett, but their Premier League rivals are currently ahead in the pursuit of the Rennes academy graduate.

It has even been claimed that the Red Devils have progressed in their discussions to sign the teenager, just days after announcing an agreement in principle for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Owing to the financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rennes want to sell their starlet for the highest possible amount this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year.

What Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

