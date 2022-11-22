Report: Manchester United TERMINATE The Contract Of Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United for the second time in his career, but this time will certainly leave a bad taste in the mouth of both the player and the club, as his contract has been terminated.
It has been billed as mutual consent, with both the player and the club agreeing in the decision. Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual consent, and is the only player at the World Cup without a club.
Chelsea may reignite their interest in the player, as he will be available as a free agent.
As announced by Manchester United on Twitter in an official statement, the club have reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo on the mutual termination of the striker's contract with immediate effect.
In the statement, Manchester United said the following,
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."
"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future".
"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch".
There are no stipulations in the termination, Cristiano can join whatever club he likes. Chelsea had heavy interest in the player in the summer, namely Todd Boehly, and may reignite that interest in January in order to sign the player.
A sad end for Ronaldo, but the possibility for a new beginning at another club.
