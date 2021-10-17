Report: Manchester United to 'Push Hard' for Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is attracting attention from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports.

Kounde was the subject of transfer interest from the Blues throughout the summer and had agreed personal terms with the club according to sources.

However a move failed to materialise before the transfer window deadline as his current club Sevilla kept increasing the asking price for the centre-back, eventually to a price that the west Londoners were unwilling to pay.

Catalan outlet El Nacional have said that Manchester United are now keen on acquiring the 22-year-old.

The report suggests the Mancunians are ready to 'push hard' for the defender, despite signing Raphael Varane in the summer from Real Madrid.

Kounde's release clause is believed to be around €80 million, a fee that Chelsea failed to pay to seal his move to the European Champions.

It is also believed that a centre-back partnership of Kounde and Varane would be 'insurmountable' for the Red Devils.

The Blues will therefore face strong competition should they want to attempt to sign the Frenchman again, and they have also been recently linked with Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Some of Chelsea's centre-back options are out of contract next summer.

Andreas Christensen is said to be close to signing a new deal and there are varied reports over the situation regarding Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

