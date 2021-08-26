Report: Manchester United's Stance on Saul Niguez Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

The Blues will get a free run at their man.

There is 'no truth' in rumours linking Manchester United with Chelsea target Saul Niguez, according to reports.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per Express Sport, the Red Devils are not interested in the midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are set to look at alternatives as they believe Chelsea are in pole position for the Spaniard.

The Manchester club have told sources at the Express that there is no truth linking them to the 26-year-old despite rumours.

It had been previously claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea had made an 'official bid' for the Spaniard. Talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues had opened talks for Saul 'days ago' and now there is an official bid on the table. The deal will be a loan with an option to buy if the 26-year-old decides to join Chelsea.

As per Marca in Spain via Sport Witness, Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summe and the midfielder could join Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions:

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," said Tuchel. "It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

