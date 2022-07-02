Skip to main content

Report: Many Major Clubs Interested in Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is of interest to many of the biggest clubs in the Premier League as well as abroad. 

According to Simon Johnson, many clubs are making inquiries about the possibility of signing the 21 year-old this summer. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The winger hasn't appeared for Chelsea since the 2nd March due to injury and only made 26 apperances for Thomas Tuchels side this season scoring three goals. 

Hudson-Odoi, was capped twice by England in 2019 in international Friendly's and there has been recent speculation that he may change his nationality in order to represent Ghana, the country of his parents. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

In January 2019, Hudson-Odoi was linked with a £30 million move to German giants Bayern Munich however Chelsea where relectant to get rid of their promising winger. 

In what was a breakthrough season, the then 18 year-old scored four goals and registered two assists in nine apperances in his sides unbeaten Europa League run, however an achilles injury two weeks before the final saw the young man miss out.

Since his injury he has struggled to replicate his exciting form and has been the subject to many transfer rumours linking him with a loan move away. 

