Report: Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Stalls With Brighton Unsure

Reports from across the week had all but confirmed that Brighton's Marc Cucurella would be wearing a Chelsea shirt next season, but the latest updates have suggested it's not to be that simple.

The Blues had reportedly sent in a bid in the region of £50m for the left-back and whilst that may have met the asking price, the Seagulls have been adamant that they must replace him first.

Cucurella in Brighton's away strip. IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City had shown initial interest in the Spaniard but were thrown off by the expected fee, having just sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £20m less.

This meant that Todd Boehly and co had a free shot at the defender and put in their bid, with rumours of both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso set to be departing West London this summer or next.

Now however, a brief from The Times writer Tom Roddy has revealed that Brighton are still yet to respond to the offer, with BBC Sport journalist Simson Stone insisting the move is currently 'some way off'.

The Spaniard in action versus Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

It is clear that the seaside club are very reluctant to sell, but with the 24-year-old keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel's side remains optimistic that they will get their man.

